India localisation norms for software procurement need rationalisation: BSA

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
India’s localisation norms for procurement of software meant for government contracts need to be rationalised so that companies can understand the processes better and bid accordingly, Victoria Espinel, the global chief executive officer of policy advocacy group Business Software Alliance (BSA), said.
 
While most companies globally have their software development teams in India, it is very difficult for them to establish what percentage of the product has been made in the country and what has been developed outside, she said. Software companies, however, have flagged this requirement as arbitrary owing to the lack of objective standards through which domestic value addition can be determined.
 
“It is almost impossible to quantify that we meet the localisation requirement of, let us say, 20 per cent or 30 per cent or whatever the percentage is. It can be quantified for physical goods by determining how much of a part is made in India or the design adds this percentage. Even homegrown indigenous software companies have a hard time determining how to demonstrate local content addition,” Jared Ragland, the director of Asia Pacific policy at BSA, said.
 
To bid for government projects in India, the government mandates that a certain percentage of the product, including software solutions, be made domestically. For example, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)’s guidelines mandate that to meet the local content requirements, class-I suppliers must ensure 50 per cent local content, while for class-II suppliers it is 20 per cent.
 
This is in addition to any other localisation requirements that may be imposed by the respective line ministries for the software they wish to procure.
 
“The procurement process (for government projects) is very complicated. On top of that, there is almost an impractical obligation to demonstrate local content. But for that, you cannot count things like capital investments, research and development, after-installation service, among others, for local value addition,” he said.
 
Though other countries such as Saudi Arabia have such local software content addition requirements, they allow factors such as investments in research and development, job creation, setting up of global capability centres, among others, to be counted as part of the overall domestic value addition percentage, Espinel said.
 
First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

