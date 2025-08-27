India Ratings downgrades Spandana Sphoorty's debentures, loans to BBB+

India Ratings has downgraded ratings for microfinance institution (MFI) Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd's debentures and loans from “A-” to “BBB+” due to pressure on profitability largely on account of elevated credit costs and operating expenses.

While its capital profile was healthy with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 46 per cent in August 2025, its asset quality was weak, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 5.49 per cent and net NPAs at 1.21 per cent as of June 2025.

“Spandana is one of the companies that has been the most impacted by the microfinance crisis, and the agency expects the company’s operating and financial performance to remain under pressure in the near term,” India Ratings said in a statement.

The firm, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) working as MFI, saw uptick in portfolio delinquencies in 2024-25 (FY25) due to increasing levels of borrower indebtedness, high field staff attrition, and operational challenges. The operational issues arose from transition to weekly collections mode from a monthly one in select geographies. But, it has paused the transition at present due to headwinds in the sector. The internal challenges were further exacerbated by external factors such as the impact of general elections in the first quarter of FY25, political movements, namely Karza Mukti Abhiyan, in certain geographies, and adverse weather conditions.