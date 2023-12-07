Home / Industry / News / From Tata Steel to NMDC, big firms weigh bids for critical mineral blocks

From Tata Steel to NMDC, big firms weigh bids for critical mineral blocks

Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC among mining giants exploring the opportunity

Premium
Amritha Pillay Mumbai

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Come January and India’s maiden auction round for critical mineral blocks may see interest from some of the biggest players in the industry. 

Tata Steel, Vedanta, and NMDC are already weighing bids for the blocks, according to companies and people in the know.

Cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, nickel, silicon, strontium, titanium, zirconium, and cadmium are among the 30 critical minerals notified by the central government recently. 

The last date for submitting bids for the first round, comprising four mineral blocks for lease and 16 blocks for composite licence, is January 22.
 
“We are evaluating the government’s proposal on this,” said a spokesperson for Tata Steel in response to a Business Standard query on interest in the critical minerals auction process.

Tata Steel had said in July that the company, through its natural resources division, would consider economically viable opportunities in the battery minerals-related segment. 

In its latest response, the company did not disclose which minerals it is looking at.

“We have received a few enquiries,” said a senior executive from a legal consultancy firm who did not wish to be identified. “For sure, this (auction) will be a big boys’ play.”

Another executive from a battery component making firm said, “I expect the exploration and mining part to be something that big players who have prior mining experience will be suited for.”

Mining majors like Vedanta have said they will explore the opportunities in India. 

“Vedanta has always been keen to evaluate opportunities. Participation in the auction of critical minerals, both for exploration and mining, will be considered equally,” a spokesperson for the group said in a response to a query.

Hindalco Industries is another company with interest in the critical minerals segment. 

However, the company’s interest in the auction process could not be confirmed.

Among the state-run companies, NMDC is likely to consider putting 
in bids. 

“The company is in the process of formulating a plan and a calendar for this,” said a person in the know, requesting anonymity. 
The state miner is expected to show interest in minerals such as manganese and lithium.

Another executive from a major conglomerate that is scouting for critical minerals outside India added, “The group may participate in the initial rounds, but intent is not yet clear.”

Industry executives also agree that interest in the initial rounds of the bidding will be higher as most companies will aim to gain a better understanding of this new opportunity opening in India.

According to a Reuters report on December 6, Shree Cement also plans to bid for lithium mining rights through the auctions. 
A top executive at the company could not be reached for an immediate comment on Thursday.

Even as major companies take the centre-stage, those who are part of the battery-manufacturing value chain are likely to give the auctions a miss.

“We will not participate at the mining stage, our associates may. And we will sign supply leases with them when it is time. We will be setting up the refining capacity in the next five-six years, and that can cater to domestically available lithium,” said Anurag Choudhary, managing director and chief executive officer for Himadri Speciality Chemical. 

The company on Wednesday announced plans to build India’s first commercial plant for LFP cathode active material in India.

Minerals on offer

Lithium, Glauconite, Nickel, Chromium, Potash, Molybdenum Ore, Phosphorite, Titanium

First round of bids: 4 mineral blocks for mining lease 16 mineral blocks for composite licence
 
Companies to consider opportunities: Tata Steel, Vedanta, NMDC 
 
Last date for bid submission: January 22, 2024

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

MoCA implementing checks to monitor airfares amidst high pricing concerns

Western Railway collects Rs 115.71 crore during ticket checking drives

Tata Motors lobbies against lowering EV import taxes as Tesla looms: Report

NCLT grants time to SpiceJet till Jan to explore settlement with lessor

EV retail sales grow 25.5% to 152,606 units in November, says Fada

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Metals & mineralsmineralsTata SteelVedanta mines auction

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story