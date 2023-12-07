Home / Industry / News / EV retail sales grow 25.5% to 152,606 units in November, says Fada

EV retail sales grow 25.5% to 152,606 units in November, says Fada

The e-two-wheeler sales were 18.82 per cent higher at 91,243 units during the previous month from 76,791 units in November 2022

Electric passenger vehicles retail sales in November this year stood at 7,064 units.
Electric vehicle total retail sales, including passenger and commercial vehicles, grew 25.5 per cent to 1,52,606 units in November, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) on Thursday.

The total EV retail sales in November 2022 were recorded at 1,21,596 units, according to FADA.

The e-two-wheeler sales were 18.82 per cent higher at 91,243 units during the previous month from 76,791 units in November 2022.

The e-three-wheeler volume rose 32.37 per cent to 53,766 vehicles in the reporting month as compared to 40,619 units retailed in the year-ago period, the data showed.

Electric passenger vehicles retail sales in November this year stood at 7,064 units, a growth of 77.35 per cent over 3,983 units in the same month of last year.

The electric commercial vehicle (e-buses) retail sales were reported at 533 units in the previous month as against 203 units retailed in November 2022, registering a year-on-year growth of 162 per cent, it said.

