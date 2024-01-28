India's maiden critical minerals bid: Experts caution on ecological impact

The bidding process for the first tranche of critical minerals is scheduled for the coming month. The country’s maiden critical mineral auction will see close to 7,182 hectares of land going under the hammer.

While the auction paves the way for India’s energy security, experts have raised concerns about whether the government will be able to make the diversion of land on the basis of equity and global just energy transition principles.

“The government will get clearances in place, but the point here is to make sure they are given on the basis of equity and just energy transition principles… which is where the current mining rules fell short of,” said an industry expert.