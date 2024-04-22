Home / Industry / News / India's polished diamond exports decline by 27.5% as key markets falter

India's polished diamond exports decline by 27.5% as key markets falter

The fall in exports forced the world's biggest diamond polisher to reduce imports of rough diamonds by 18% from a year ago to $14.27 billion in the financial year ended March 31

In response to lower demand for exports, the industry voluntarily suspended rough diamond imports for two months from Oct. 15, 2023.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's cut and polished diamond exports in 2023/24 plunged 27.5% from a year ago to a $15.97 billion due to sluggish demand from the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, a leading trade body said on Monday.
 
The fall in exports forced the world's biggest diamond polisher to reduce imports of rough diamonds by 18% from a year ago to $14.27 billion in the financial year ended March 31, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In response to lower demand for exports, the industry voluntarily suspended rough diamond imports for two months from Oct. 15, 2023.
 
The suspension of rough diamond imports helped address demand-supply imbalances, leading to a positive impact on polished diamond prices in the March quarter, said Vipul Shah, chairman of the GJEPC.
 
"GJEPC is discussing with global diamond miners to increase investments in enhancing generic promotion of diamonds and diamond jewellery in the United States, China, Middle East including India," Shah said.
 
India's plain gold jewellery exports surged nearly 62% in 2023/24 to $6.79 billion as shipments to United Arab Emirates (UAE) more than doubled due to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed between India and the UAE, Shah said.

Also Read

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Gem, jewellery exports decline 4.52% in Nov to Rs 19,018 crore: GJEPC

India's gem, jewellery industry to resume imports of rough diamonds

Russia, India eying trade imbalance issue, diversification: Alipov

Gem, jewellery exports decline 11.49% to Rs 22,873 cr in Oct: GJEPC data

Uttar Pradesh govt scales up industrial land bank to 25,000 acres

CCI launches study into effects of artificial intelligence on competition

Women representation in mfg sector to touch 40% by year-end: TeamLease

Automakers from GM to Volvo eye cuts as 2-way EV charging becomes real

'UN keen on furthering MDB reforms initiated during India's G20 Presidency'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DiamondstradeExport

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story