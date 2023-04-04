Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, India's oldest, posts highest cargo, surplus

The achievement was on the back of a jump in rail-borne cargo coupled with transhipment operations throughout the year that allowed capesize vessels to come to port

The country’s oldest port, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK, formerly Kolkata Port Trust) has clocked in highest cargo traffic surpassing previous best of 2019-20. In FY23, SMPK handled 65.66 million tonnes (mt) of cargo, up 12.87 per cent over 58.175 mt in FY22. The previous high in FY20 was 63.983 mt. The port recorded a net surplus of Rs 304.07 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 120.51 cror