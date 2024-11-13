India's tablet, PC market grows 46% in Jul-Sep, iPad leads with 34% share

India's tablet PC market grew 46 per cent annually in the July-September quarter of this year and Apple's iPad led the segment with 34 per cent share, market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said on Wednesday.

According to the report, tablets in the price range of Rs 20,000-30,000 saw a significant 108 per cent YoY increase, highlighting a shift towards premium devices.

"Tablet PC India Market Report Review for the third quarter of 2024: the Indian tablet market experienced a remarkable 46 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, and an impressive 79 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth in the third quarter of 2024. This surge is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of 5G tablets and a wave of premiumization in the market," the report said.

Apple led the Indian tablet market with a commanding 34 per cent share and a robust 95 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth.

"The new Apple iPad 10 Series contributed to 60 per cent of Apple's shipments, underpinning Apple's strong momentum in the market," the report said.

Samsung was placed second with a market share of 25 per cent and a YoY growth of 70 per cent.

"The brand's broad-based product portfolio, spanning premium and value-for-money tablets, have enabled it to appeal to a wide consumer base. The Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus 5G contributed to 52 per cent of Samsung's total shipments," the report said.

Xiaomi was in third place with 15 per cent market share despite 146 per cent growth in its volume.

Lenovo's market share in the segment declined by 13 per cent and stood at 12 per cent during the reported quarter. OnePlus' share increased to 6 per cent from 4 per cent a year ago.

"At CMR, our market estimates point to a strong growth momentum for the rest of the year, with the India tablet market growing in healthy double digits. This market growth will be steered by a robust consumer demand for premium as well as value-for-money tablets," CMR's Industry Intelligence Group Analyst Menka Kumari said.

She said that alongside, commercial tablet demand is also on the rise, steered by a growing pocket of opportunities in edtech, healthtech, and hospitalitytech, among others.