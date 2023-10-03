Govt bans manufacturing, imports of electric detonator from April 2025

The government has decided to ban manufacturing, possession and imports of electric detonator from April 2025 in view of security concerns and public safety.

In a notification, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has said that the central government is of the opinion that electric detonator is of a "dangerous" character.

It is expedient for the security concerns and public safety to prohibit the manufacturing, possession and import of electric detonator, it said.

It added that the government, after consultation with stakeholders of explosives industry, in the public interest has decided that its production shall be completely phased out by the end of 2024-2025.

"The central government hereby prohibits the manufacture, possession and import of the electric detonator...throughout the country with effect from the 1st day of April, 2025," the notification, dated September 29, has said.