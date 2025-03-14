Starlink to set up control center in India? Centre cites security concerns

Days after telecom giants Airtel and Reliance’s Jio signed a deal with billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Starlink’s entry into India, the Central government has now asked the US satellite internet service provider to set up a control center in the country.

According to a report by The Times of India, the control center will help to maintain law and order as it will help in enabling suspension or shutting down of communication services in sensitive areas, when needed.

Citing sources, the report added that whenever the need arises, the security establishments have some specified mandates, which will allow intercepting calls by law enforcement agencies through official channels.

Starlink to address the control center, interception issues

Underlining the importance of a control center, the report stated that it is crucial as sudden changes in the law and order situation in any part of the country can require the shutting down of communication services, including those offered via satellites. One cannot be expected to knock on their doors or reach their headquarters in the US every time an emergency arises, the report citing source added. Starlink has assured the government of looking into this matter.

Under the telecom law, there is a provision that in case of a public emergency, including disaster management, or case of public safety, the central and state government can even take over the temporary possession of any telecom service or network from an authorised entity, the report added.

Politics over the Starlink deal

On Thursday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, questioned the recent Starlink deal between telecom giants and SpaceX. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that the deal had been orchestrated by him to buy ‘goodwill’ of US President Donald Trump. Taking to X, he asked how come both Airtel and Jio signed a deal with SpaceX just 12 hours apart, given that their previous objections regarding its entry to India have been overcome now, which they have been voicing for quite some time.

Ambani-Musk Starlink feud

In a surprise move, a deal between Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance’s Jio Platforms and Elon Musk’s SpaceX was signed Wednesday. This came after a feud between the two billionaires continued for months over the allocation of internet service airwaves.