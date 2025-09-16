Home / Industry / News / India targets 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2047: Joshi

India targets 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2047: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi said India aims for 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2047, citing rapid solar and wind growth, rooftop solar expansion and hydrogen hub development

Pralhad Joshi
The minister also said more than 20 lakh solar power installations have been completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY). | (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said India is targeting to ramp up its power generation capacity based on non-fossil fuel sources to 1,800 Gigawatt (GW) by 2047, from the current 252 GW.
 
“Our next target is 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030 and 1,800 GW by 2047 when India becomes a developed nation,” Joshi said in his speech at the Financial Times Energy Transition Summit in New Delhi. He said India’s rise on the renewable energy front has been extraordinary, with rapid expansion of solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects in the past decade.
 
“Our solar power generation capacity has increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 124 GW today, while wind energy capacity has grown from 21 GW in 2014 to 53 GW today. So far, in the first five months of the current financial year, the country has added 23 GW of renewable energy capacity,” Joshi said.
 
The minister also said more than 20 lakh solar power installations have been completed under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY). “I think this year, with policy initiatives like the utility-led model, we are going to achieve 30 lakh more. So, in the next one and a half years, we are going to achieve 1 crore rooftop solar installations,” he said.
 
Joshi further said the total solar module manufacturing capacity in the country has now reached 100 GW, having doubled between March 2024 and March 2025. “During the same time, solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing capacity has tripled from 9 GW to 27 GW. This is the result of bold Production Linked Incentives, competitive bidding, and regulatory reforms,” he said.
 
He added that dedicated hydrogen hubs are being developed at several ports in India, including Kandla, Paradip, and Tuticorin. The government’s ambition is to bring the cost of green hydrogen below $2 per kg by 2030, making it more competitive.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Tyres named Team India lead sponsor in ₹579 cr deal till 2028

Premium

More speed, accuracy: AI a booster shot for hospitals, diagnostic companies

India has now 600 million OTT users, CTV penetration sees 87% jump

Bombay HC quashes Maharashtra bid to recover ₹374 cr from Bajaj Allianz

Premium

India's luxury housing boom fuels demand for premium home products

Topics :Pralhad JoshiFossil fuelIndia to drive energy demandsolar power projects

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story