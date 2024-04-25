Home / Industry / News / 'Indian airlines will need 60 wide-body planes for long routes by FY2032'

'Indian airlines will need 60 wide-body planes for long routes by FY2032'

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets but at present, only Air India and Vistara have wide-body planes in their fleets

Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian airlines will require around 60 more wide-body aircraft to serve long and ultra-long haul markets in financial year 2032, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Thursday.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets but at present, only Air India and Vistara have wide-body planes in their fleets.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IndiGo on Thursday announced placing a firm order for 30 A35-900 planes and also has the right to buy up to 70 more aircraft.

During a webinar on 'Outlook for Wide-body Aircraft in India', the consultancy said the country's long and ultra-long haul market is "ripe for disruption, provided that Indian carriers lead the charge".
 

Long and ultra-long haul operations can be structurally profitable given the strong demand for non-stop connectivity, it said and added that higher pricing thresholds and stability are visible.

Further, it said the wide-body aircraft needed by Indian carriers to serve long and ultra-long haul markets by FY2032 will be around 100, which means 60 more wide-body planes will be required by the airlines by the given time.

Generally, ultra-long haul flights have a duration of more than 16 hours.

Air India group, IndiGo and Akasa Air are expanding their operations.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Air passenger traffic continues to grow, reaches 98.2% of pre-Covid levels

Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

Aviation body issues rules for deplaning passengers during tarmac delays

Delhi Police issue new traffic advisory; Check alternative routes

Crude oil processing volumes rose to 23.4 mmt in March: PPAC data

Electric cars, digital connectivity dominate at Beijing auto show

Indian housing market outlook bullish, consumer sentiments positive: Report

IIT Madras's patent count more than doubles in FY24, claims top slot

Comm min working on infra to achieve $1 tn exports by 2030: Official

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian airlinescivil aviation sectorCivil Aviationairlines

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story