Indian carriers projected to add 600 planes in next 5 years: Aviation Secy

Indian carriers, which currently have approximately 800 planes in their fleet, are projected to add about 600 planes in the next five years, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said here on Thursday.

“India’s aviation infrastructure has expanded exponentially, with the number of airports more than doubling from 74 to 157 over the past decade. Passenger numbers have surged from 110 million to 220 million annually, and the aircraft fleet has grown from 400 to 800, with projections to reach 1,400 within five years,” he stated in his speech during “Women in Aviation India Awards 2024”.

"This growth signals abundant career opportunities in aviation for women and underscores their essential role in the industry's future,” Vualnam added.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India has 803 commercial aircraft right now. While 72 per cent of these planes are from European planemaker Airbus, about 22 per cent are from US-based aircraftmaker Boeing.

To meet the growing demand in the country's air travel market, Indian carriers have made four significant aircraft orders since last year. In February 2023, the Tata-run Air India group placed an order for 470 planes — 250 with Airbus, and 220 with Boeing. In June 2023, IndiGo made the world's largest aircraft order by signing a deal for 500 A320neo family planes from Airbus.

In January 2024, new airline Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with Boeing. In October this year, Air India placed an order for 85 more planes with Airbus. Air India group and IndiGo hold more than 90 per cent of the domestic passenger market right now.

Vualnam also talked about the central government's scheme, which was approved in November last year, to provide drones to 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs). This scheme enables "rural women to adopt cutting-edge technology for agricultural purposes like spraying fertilizers and pesticides," he noted.

Vualnam also talked about the success of the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones, which has allowed 23 Indian companies to achieve a combined turnover of Rs 1,400 crore from an initial budget of Rs 120 crore. “With over 21,000 drones now registered in India, this sector offers immense opportunities for women to lead technological advancements,” he said.

Radha Bhatia, president, Women in Aviation India (WAI), said: "While India has the largest number of women pilots in the world, we are rooting for equal growth across all verticals of aviation... We are reaching out to remote corners of the country to inspire and encourage young girls to join the aviation industry. Many of these girls have never seen an aircraft or have never been exposed to the world of aviation."

Founded in 2015 in New Delhi, WAI is a non-profit organisation working to encourage women to find and advance careers in the aviation industry.