Ensure ample staff at check-in counters, govt tells airlines as fog sets in

Airlines must ensure that all check-in counters at the Delhi airport are fully staffed to minimise passenger inconvenience as smog has started affecting the flight operations, Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu directed on Wednesday.

The minister gave this direction during a meeting with representatives of major airlines, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The meeting was called on Wednesday to assess readiness of the aviation ecosystem amid the “early onset of fog/smog” in Delhi.

More than 370 flights, including departures as well as arrivals, were delayed at the Delhi airport on November 18 due to dense fog and pollution.

“Reviewing the readiness of the airport operation control room, the minister stressed the importance of real-time coordination between ATC (air traffic controller), airlines, ground handlers and airport operators to maintain seamless operation,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, all the airlines confirmed adherence with the DGCA guidelines which asks them to deploy CAT-III compliant aircraft and pilots in Delhi and other fog-affected airports. The CAT-III instrument landing system (ILS) at airports enables safe aircraft landings in extremely low visibility, with CAT-III A allowing landings at a minimum visibility of 200 meters and CAT-III B at 50 meters.

“Three out of four runways at the Delhi airport have activated CAT-III ILS systems. In addition, the Delhi Airport operator has been advised to install LED screens at prominent locations to provide real-time updates on visibility conditions and to increase the availability of ‘follow me’ vehicles to guide aircraft during low visibility situations,” the ministry mentioned.

During the meeting, Naidu instructed airlines to proactively communicate with passengers about potential delays and cancellations due to visibility issues and to ensure that correct passenger contact information is recorded during ticket booking. Reiterating last year’s direction, he said that the flight has to be cancelled if the delay is exceeding three hours.

“Acknowledging the need for operational efficiency during peak hours, the minister directed that all check-in counters be fully staffed to minimise passenger inconvenience. He also emphasised the importance of adhering to DGCA guidelines during delays/cancellations and at the same time ensuring passengers are timely informed,” he mentioned.