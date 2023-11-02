Home / Industry / News / Indian gaming market expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28: Lumikai

Indian gaming market expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28: Lumikai

The report added that the industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

"The Indian gaming market, currently valued at $3.1 billion, is expected to hit the $7.5 billion valuation mark by financial year 2028 (FY28), according to Lumikai’s State of India Gaming FY23 report.

The report added that the industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent, driven by increasing in-app purchases and advertising revenues in casual and mid-core games.

“Indian gaming has been on the rise because of rapid digitisation, growth in new gamers and new paid gamers, and increasing diversity of gaming content consumed. Even though funding has slowed down this year, the outlook towards the gaming industry is extremely positive. We're particularly excited to see the increasing engagement of gamers from non-metro cities, which demonstrates the massive growth potential and the opportunity in the Indian gaming industry,” said Salone Sehgal, Founding General Partner, Lumikai."

Gender Ratio Among Gamers  
Gender Ratio Among Gamers % of Gamers  
Male  59%    
Female 41%    
       
Awareness of Recent TDS and GST Changes in RMG and Fantasy Segment
Category % of Gamers  
Knew about both GST and TDS 43%    
Did not know 35%    
Knew bout GST only 11%    
Knew about TDS only 11%    
       
Around 60% Gamers Say New TDS and GST Rules Would Negatively Impact How They Much They Play
Category % of Gamers  
No (would not impact) 43%    
Yes - both are the cause 27%    
Yes - GST is the cause 14%    
Yes - TDS is the cause 16%    

Also Read

Gaming-focused VC firm Lumikai launches second fund worth $50 mn

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

$8.9 bn in notices! Why India's gaming revenue forecast has been slashed

Scoot to start of daily flights between Chennai and Singapore from Nov 5

Notable growth in coal sector due to rise in output of fossil fuel: Govt

Home sales in India this year to be 30% higher than in 2022: Colliers

Changes to insolvency law on leased aircraft to apply retrospectively: DGCA

Brazil negotiates for tariff-free quota to export cotton to India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mobile gaming marketgaming industryDigitisation

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story