Indian gaming market expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28: Lumikai

|Gender Ratio Among Gamers
|Gender Ratio Among Gamers
|% of Gamers
|Male
|59%
|Female
|41%
|Awareness of Recent TDS and GST Changes in RMG and Fantasy Segment
|Category
|% of Gamers
|Knew about both GST and TDS
|43%
|Did not know
|35%
|Knew bout GST only
|11%
|Knew about TDS only
|11%
|Around 60% Gamers Say New TDS and GST Rules Would Negatively Impact How They Much They Play
|Category
|% of Gamers
|No (would not impact)
|43%
|Yes - both are the cause
|27%
|Yes - GST is the cause
|14%
|Yes - TDS is the cause
|16%