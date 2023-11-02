Indian gaming market expected to reach $7.5 billion by FY28: Lumikai

"The Indian gaming market, currently valued at $3.1 billion, is expected to hit the $7.5 billion valuation mark by financial year 2028 (FY28), according to Lumikai’s State of India Gaming FY23 report.

The report added that the industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent, driven by increasing in-app purchases and advertising revenues in casual and mid-core games.