Home / Economy / News / Notable growth in coal sector due to rise in output of fossil fuel: Govt

Notable growth in coal sector due to rise in output of fossil fuel: Govt

"Coal production in the country, during current FY (till 28.10.23) has shown a growth of 12.81 per cent compared to same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This is the highest growth in last 14 months except for August 2023, the coal ministry said in a statement | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre on Thursday said the significant growth in the coal sector is due to a rise in production of the fossil fuel during September.

The production of coal in September 2023 increased to 67.27 million tonne (MT), against 58.04 MT in the year-ago period.

As per the index of eight core industries for September 2023 released by Ministry of Commerce & Industries, the index of coal sector showed a year-on-year growth of 16.1 per cent to 148.1 points.

This is the highest growth in last 14 months except for August 2023, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The latest data indicates that the combined index of eight core industries has shown a noteworthy increase of 8.1 per cent (provisional) in September 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year.


On Monday, the government had said that the country's coal production picked up momentum in the latter half of October after unprecedented rains earlier in the month in coal producing states.

"Coal production in the country, during current FY (till 28.10.23) has shown a growth of 12.81 per cent compared to same period last year," the coal ministry said in a statement.
 
The overall supply of dry fuel has increased by 11.70 per cent and supply to power sector has registered a growth of 7.87 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Centre has played a crucial role in driving this growth through various strategic initiatives like amendment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 2021, allowing captive mines to sell coal or lignite and augmenting domestic production through the auction-based regime for commercial coal mining.

Also Read

Fossil-fuel demand for electricity may have peaked following RE's growth

Achieved target of producing energy via non-fossil fuel sources: Singh

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

G20 bloc fails to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels after objections

Abu Dhabi considering investment pledges worth $50 billion for India

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Tech-powered aspirations for Amrit Kaal

India, Sri Lanka resume talks for economic & technology cooperation pact

India may buy Venezuelan crude oil if it's cheap, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :coal industrycoal sectorFossil fuel

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story