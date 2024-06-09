Indian GCCs turn digital twins of their HQs, lead in emerging tech like AI

Global capability centres (GCCs) in India have evolved significantly from being referred to as captives in the early 1990s to global in-house centres, and now to capability centres. Most recently, Indian GCCs are becoming like the ‘digital twins’ of their headquarters or parent organisations and are leading the way in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Similar to how a digital twin virtually represents a replica of a physical object, Indian GCCs today are mirroring their parent organisations in the kind of work they do. “Whatever is being done there can be done here too. Distance has already vanished in a post-pandemic world, and the India entity has become as important or as imperative as any other office for the parent corporation,” said Srikanth Srinivasan, vice president and head, Membership and Outreach, Nasscom.

For the US-based enterprise software company Planview, its India centre is not just a digital twin but a digital next generation. “We build today for what Planview wants to see tomorrow. This is because we had the opportunity to build everything brand new right from skills to process. We are in a way future-proofing the organisation,” said Shalini Sankarshana, managing director and country manager, India, Planview.

“GCC evolution typically traverses through a maturity model. It initially began as an outsourcing unit, moving on to higher involvement, modular ownership, and finally, it is at a stage where the GCC takes complete ownership of a product or service line. At Planview, we set up a 360-degree model where we directly leapfrogged to becoming like a digital twin of our parent organisation. This essentially means all of our products, services, and functions are represented in our Bengaluru office, managed from here. Collaboration with all of Planview is key,” said Sankarshana.



US retail giant Target, which began operations in Bengaluru in 2005, is today a “fully integrated” GCC and a strategic partner for Target Corporation, often referred to as the second headquarters for the organisation. Target in India supports activities across marketing, technology, finance, analytics, digital, and supply chain for its US operations.

UK-based Tesco believes it has been a pioneer in the development of a shared services or GCC model and in recent years has matured into a leading “Intelligent Business Solutions” model. “Our contribution and value to the Group are not done in silos; rather, our purpose is to work collaboratively with the Group and identify opportunities to add sustainable competitive advantage to Tesco. We are committed to more than just supporting the UK from India; we aim to establish a world-class business solutions model with a global outlook,” said Sanjay Dora, chief operating officer, Tesco Business Solutions and site leader, Tesco Bengaluru.



Uma Ratnam Krishnan, managing director, Optum India, agrees, “Today, GCCs are a salient extension of the front-to-end business model of the enterprise, completely aligned in terms of culture, values, and business objectives. At Optum India, we have gone through a similar journey, evolving to become a strategic powerhouse integral to our parent organisation. We have a strong focus on working as one global team, where, based on the availability of the right talent, you see multi-geography teams working cohesively enabled through the tools of technology and towards our common goal of creating a healthier world for all. With the evolution of our delivery model, we have seen an increase in various global leadership roles based out of our India footprint.”



Many Indian GCCs are also leading the way in expertise in emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML), blockchain, augmented reality, and virtual reality. Much of such high-tech work has been incubated in the Indian GCC before being adopted globally.

For instance, Target’s computer-generated imagery (CGI) capabilities were first incubated in India, and later the team was expanded to the US. “The CGI team builds high-quality creative and digital content for Target.com, including retail-advancing CGI imaging, 3D shoppable rooms, video, image and a wide range of creative content for dot com and our social media channels. They help bring brands to life and deliver joy to guests through powerful design and creative support,” said Andrea Zimmerman, president, Target in India.