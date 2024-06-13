Home / Industry / News / Indian ship recyclers' revenue likely to rise 15% this fiscal: CRISIL

Indian ship recyclers' revenue likely to rise 15% this fiscal: CRISIL

According to the rating agency, the increased availability of ageing vessels will bring down input cost for ship recyclers

Shipping Corp
According to the rating agency, the increased availability of ageing vessels will bring down input cost for ship recyclers.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian ship recycling industry will see revenue growth of 15 per cent this fiscal after two years of decline, Crisil ratings said on Thursday.

The rating agency said the growth will be supported by the increased availability of ageing vessels for recycling due to addition of new vessel capacity globally and higher competitiveness of Indian ship recyclers compared to key rival nations -- Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The Indian ship recycling industry will see revenue growth of 15 per cent this fiscal after two years of decline -- 22 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023," it said.

According to the rating agency, the increased availability of ageing vessels will bring down input cost for ship recyclers.

"This, along with higher capacity utilization leading to better efficiency, will improve operating profitability by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent this fiscal," it said.

Crisil ratings said higher cash generation and absence of capital expenditure (capex), along with healthy balance sheets, will keep credit profiles stable for Indian ship recyclers.

Indian ship recyclers are expected to grab a lion's share of the increased volume of condemned vessels, given their higher competitiveness leading to likely volume growth of around 20-23 per cent, it said.

Key competitors -- Bangladesh and Pakistan, are facing a severe crisis of foreign currency availability and ship recyclers in these countries are hence taking longer to complete vessel purchases and thus owners of condemned vessels are likely to avoid these markets.

Also Read

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Bangladesh: A pyrrhic victory for Sheikh Hasina's Awami League

CRISIL SME tracker: Revenue outlook positive for security services MSMEs

One kg flour for Rs 800, roti for Rs 25: How bad is inflation in Pakistan?

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada Playing 11: Ayub replaces Iftikhar

Market share of top 5 cement makers to rise to 55% by Mar 2025: ICRA

Real estate 'popular hedge' against inflation in last two years: Report

India targets higher domestic coal production, reduced imports: Govt

India's consumer market represents long-term opportunity: N Chandrasekaran

Trai's new proposal: You might soon be charged for your phone number

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Crisil reportShipping industryWater transportwater transportation

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story