Home / Industry / News / Trai's new proposal: You might soon be charged for your phone number

Trai's new proposal: You might soon be charged for your phone number

The telecom regulator is also considering penalties for operators that hold on to underutilised number resources

Representative image
Representative image by nensuria on Freepik
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
You may soon have to pay for your mobile and landline numbers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed introducing fees for mobile and landline numbers, citing that phone numbers represent a valuable yet finite public resource. 

This proposal, detailed in a consultation paper released on June 6, 2024, suggests that mobile operators might face charges for these numbers, which could subsequently be passed on to consumers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Trai has said that the advancements in communication technologies, including the widespread adoption of 5G networks, Machine-to-Machine communication, and Internet of Things devices, have necessitated a comprehensive review of the existing numbering system. According to Trai, the introduction of fees aims to ensure the efficient allocation and use of these ‘finite resources’.



India’s telecommunication transformation


Trai’s document underscores the significant transformation in India’s telecommunications landscape driven by these technological advancements. With over 1.19 billion telephone subscribers and a tele-density of 85.69 per cent as of March 2024, the demand for numbering resources has surged.

To address this, the proposed numbering plan aims for a structured approach to allocate telecommunication identifier resources, supporting a wide range of services and efficient expansion. By implementing a fee structure, Trai hopes to regulate the allocation of mobile numbers stringently, encouraging telecom service providers to use these resources efficiently and transparently.

Penalties for telecom operators


Trai is also considering penalties for operators that hold on to underutilised number resources. If a subscriber has a dual SIM setup but doesn’t use one number for an extended period, operators are hesitant to cancel the number to retain their user base, leading to inefficient use of resources.

In addition to fees for mobile numbers, Trai is considering several other measures. These include the allocation of Mobile Country Codes (MCC) and Mobile Network Codes (MNC) for captive networks, M2M numbering resources, and adjustments to short codes and signalling point codes.

Trai is inviting stakeholders to provide input on the proposed revisions, with a deadline for comments and counter-comments set for early July 2024.

Historically, the Department of Telecommunications has managed the allocation of numbering resources in India, with significant revisions to the national numbering plans in 1993 and 2003 to accommodate the growing telecommunications sector. However, the current scenario requires a more robust framework to meet evolving needs effectively, the consultation paper has highlighted.

The introduction of fees and other regulatory measures by Trai aims to ensure that numbering resources are allocated and used efficiently, adapting to the dynamic telecommunications environment in India, it added.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet and top 5 cricketers with jersey number 7 in cricket

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Nothing Phone 2a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Foreign airlines, realty firms flock to India: 59 new registrations in FY24

India will need to build 100 mn homes this decade amid rising incomes

Investment of $190-215 bn needed for India's 500 GW RE capacity: Moody's

Gujarat makes draft rules for gaming zones, seeks public suggestions

I&B ministry holds meet to talk revenue sharing by Big Tech firms

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS Web ReportsTRAI telephoneTelecom departmentTelecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story