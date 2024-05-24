Indian spices in global pickle: Is the matter falling between stools?

Other regulators, such as those in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, were quick to act and also started investigating the issue, as reported by Reuters, while the Indian food authorities — Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — found no traces of EtO in the samples of the two major brands that came under scrutiny: MDH and Everest.
Its findings were on the samples of spices sold in India. The export packages are being sampled by the nodal agency under the government — Spices Board of India — to check for presence of EtO in spices exported to Hong Kong and Singapore.
The Spices Board has already started testing every spice sample of both MDH and Everest and has launched inspections at their production facilities to ensure that spices are produced and exported as per prescribed standards.
During the course of reporting on these developments, Business Standard reached out to both the brands for comments, but
neither responded. The question is, who is to blame?
Arpita Mukherjee, professor and Economic Policy Researcher at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), says that though there are many regulators in the sector, none of them regulates the entire supply chain from the farm to the market.
So there is a lack of supply chain traceability and accountability.
She says the regulator depends on which stage of production the spices are, and whether the product is for the domestic market or for exports.
“For example, in turmeric, APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) is the nodal agency for exports of fresh turmeric. The Spices Board is the nodal body for dried and powdered turmeric,” Mukherjee points out.
APEDA is also the nodal agency for the entire supply chain for organic products for exports: Fresh to dry. The FSSAI is the nodal agency for food safety, but its jurisdiction covers only the domestic market and imports and does not cover farmers and exports.
Then there is the Export Inspection Council (EIC) which also does quality control of certain spices for exports.
Of the many regulators, there is no one looking into the supply chain.
The FSSAI, she says, should ideally monitor the entire supply chain from farm to fork.
But, should the farmers be held responsible as well?
A senior industry expert says the peculiar thing about spices is that they, being a commercial crop, tend to use high doses of plant chemicals.
“But, in this particular case, EtO is not even a pesticide, and there is no involvement of the farmers,” he said.
The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) said in a recent statement that last financial year (2023-24) India exported spices to the tune of 142.6 million tonnes, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.
A senior official says if Indian exporters are not permitted to supply EtO-treated spices, it will have a detrimental effect on the country's position in the global spice market. Disallowing EtO treatment could lead to increased risks of microbiological pathogens, non-compliance with regulations, and product recalls in importing countries, potentially jeopardising India’s market share, the spices association said in its statement.
SCOOPING TROUBLE
- In April 2024, Hong Kong and Singapore banned four products of MDH and Everest species, citing the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO), a cancer-causing agent
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opened a probe into discovering the actual composition of two Indian spice makers’ blends
- On May 22, FSSAI said it found no traces of EtO in domestic samples of the two spice brands
