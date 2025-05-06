Indians likely to hit pause on US travel plans amid visa worries

Travel to the United States (US), especially leisure, by Indians is likely to take a hit in the coming months due to frequent policy changes by the US administration and visa cancellations.

According to tour operators, Indians are becoming cautious of travel to the US, with some even rethinking their travel plans to visit the country.

“There has been a marginal dip in bookings for travel to the US. However, what is evident is a certain hesitancy, especially among senior citizens and not-so-frequent travellers,” said Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality.

“It is likely that leisure travel to the States will come down,” he added.

According to industry executives, there is a sense that the number of visas being granted by the US will also come down. “The volatility of the situation, Trump’s ambiguous stand on India, fewer visa slots, and India’s non-inclusion in the visa waiver programme have all led to a sense of hesitation among Indians travelling to the US,” said an industry executive on the condition of anonymity. According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), of the 327 reports of visa revocations and SEVIS terminations gathered by it from attorneys, students, and university staff across the country, 50 per cent students were from India.

“This might start to reflect in numbers in the coming few months, depending on how the situation evolves,” the executive added. India is one of the biggest source markets for travel to the US, with its significant Indian diaspora, leading to frequent travel between the two countries. In the first 10 months of 2024, around 1.9 million Indians visited the US, a 27 per cent increase from the same period last year. In 2023, the US had witnessed 1.7 million Indian arrivals. American hospitality chains have also flagged the possible impact of US President Donald Trump’s policies.

Speaking at the Skift India Forum last month, Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International, had stated while it is hard to imagine pullback from inbound tourists on a wholesale basis, “tough tariff talk” could lead to pullback. To be sure, leisure travel is likely to take a larger dip compared to business or official travel, industry insiders said, pointing to the unchanged frequency in flights operating between the two countries. According to data, a total of 130 non-stop weekly flights currently operate between India and the US, with Air India being the largest operator on the route, with 102 weekly services. United Airlines and American Airlines each operate 14 weekly flights. The two US-based carriers have been unable to increase their frequencies due to a ban on using Russian airspace imposed by the US government. Air India, which faces no such restriction, continues to operate through Russian airspace. However, the recent closure of Pakistan's airspace has also led to longer flight times for Air India's India-US services.