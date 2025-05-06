Apple to make all iPhones in India in coming years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

“Apple has decided to source and produce all its mobile phones in India in the years to come,” news agency PTI quoted Scindia as saying. “When you invest in India, you are choosing affordability, reliability and originality,” he added.

Apple CEO confirms iPhone shift to India

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed the production shift during the company’s recent earnings call. He said that a majority of iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter would be sourced from India. China will continue to manufacture most devices for other global markets amid uncertainty over tax tariffs.

"For the June quarter, we expect a majority of the iPhones sold in the US to have India as their country of origin," Cook said. He also noted that nearly all iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods for the US market will be sourced from Vietnam.

Apple expects recently announced US tariff hikes to add approximately $900 million to its operating costs.

Telecom sector sees sharp growth: Scindia

Scindia highlighted India’s rapid telecom sector growth, attributing it to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“Investment of ₹4,000 crore — half a billion dollars — has resulted in sales of ₹80,000 crore, ₹16,000 crore in exports and 25,000 jobs being created,” he said, noting the sector’s multifold expansion.

15% of global iPhones now made in India

Minister of State for Telecommunications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said India has transformed from being a major importer in 2014 to a leading mobile phone manufacturer and exporter.

"In 2014, India was producing only six million mobile phones and importing 210 million. Today, we produce 330 million mobile phones annually, with exports of 50 million units," he said.

Pemmasani added that 15 per cent of global iPhone output now comes from India — a significant realignment in Apple’s supply chain. According to market research firm IDC, Apple shipped 232.1 million iPhones globally.

He also emphasised the importance of India’s semiconductor mission in positioning the country as a hub for electronics manufacturing and system design. “Setting up semiconductor fabs in India is a historic step towards technological sovereignty,” Pemmasani said.