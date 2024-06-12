Home / Industry / News / Industrial output grows 5% in April on good show by mining, power sectors

Industrial output grows 5% in April on good show by mining, power sectors

India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5 per cent in April 2024, an official statement said

mining minerals mines
In April this year, mining production rose 6.7 per cent and power output increased 10.2 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's industrial production grew 5 per cent in April this year mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 4.6 per cent in April 2023.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5 per cent in April 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.9 per cent in April 2024 against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

In April this year, mining production rose 6.7 per cent and power output increased 10.2 per cent.
 

Also Read

Retail inflation at four-month-high of 5.69% in December, Nov IIP at 2.4%

Slowdown in mining output drags IIP growth to 4.9% in March: Govt data

Retail inflation cools to 3-mth low of 5.1% in Jan, IIP grows 3.8% in Dec

January retail inflation eases to 5.1%; December IIP growth at 3.8%

IIP growth slows marginally to 4.9% in March; grows 5.8% in FY24

Govt steps help boost toy making, exports; more work needed: DPIIT secy

PLI scheme to draw Rs 3-4 trn investments over 4 yrs; boost pvt capex: ICRA

Govt needs to adopt granular approach to support biz: PwC Chairman Krishan

Will extension of PMAY revive affordable housing in India? Experts weigh in

April-May steel imports hit five-year high on buoyant domestic demand

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IIPMining industryPower Sector

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story