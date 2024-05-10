Business Standard
Industrial production grows 4.9% in March, 5.8% in FY24: Govt data

India's industrial production grew 4.9 per cent in March this year, according to official data released on Friday.

In March this year, mining production rose 1.2 per cent, and power output increased 8.6 per cent.

India's industrial production grew 4.9 per cent in March this year, according to official data released on Friday.
The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 1.9 per cent in March 2023.
India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.9 per cent in March 2024, an official statement said.
The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.2 per cent in March 2024 against 1.5 per cent in the year-ago month.
In March this year, mining production rose 1.2 per cent, and power output increased 8.6 per cent.
The IIP grew 5.8 per cent during fiscal year 2023-24 compared to a 5.2 per cent expansion in the preceding fiscal.

