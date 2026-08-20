Industry seeks transparent, predictable tariff framework for nuclear power

“As the share of nuclear power rises, high tariffs for new plants will affect the cost of electricity for consumers. Discoms cannot procure nuclear power without visibility of the tariff,” he added. Kumar also said the government will have to provide strategic support to such plants if there are uncontrollable risks.

Another industry executive, Kalirajan S, managing director of EDF Nuclear Projects India, recently said nuclear power could become more competitive. “Being a French company, I do not want to comment on the Indian tariff structure, but in our discussions with various Indian players, it looks like Indian government is looking at refining the tariff structure for nuclear power plants now, which is a little different from the tariff structures followed for other sources of energy. I believe when that refinement is done, it will be more competitive compared to other sources,” he said, speaking at the seventh CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition earlier this month.