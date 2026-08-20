Memory price surge squeezes sub-₹10,000 smartphone segment in India

India’s once-popular sub-₹10,000 mass-market smartphone segment has collapsed. The culprit is a massive nine-fold surge in memory prices over the last nine months, which has made it financially unviable for manufacturers to sell devices in this price band.

From a reasonable 18 per cent volume share of the total smartphone market in the third quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q3CY25), the entry-level segment was squeezed to just 4 per cent by Q2CY26 — all within 12 months.

“Memory price inflation is effectively redrawing the entry-level smartphone market in India. As memory and other component prices rise, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly moving entry-level models to higher price bands rather than fully absorbing the cost increases. As a result, the sub-₹10,000 phone bracket has seen a dramatic erosion in its share,” said Counterpoint Research Analyst Shubham Singh, explaining the dramatic change.

High memory costs have driven average mobile phone prices up by 15 per cent. They are predicted to rise another 5-7 per cent next quarter, placing further upward pressure on retail prices. Memory prices in entry-level phones have more than doubled, soaring from 15-20 per cent of the bill of materials to over 45 per cent as of June 2026. This surge severely compresses margins, leaving no room to cut costs by downgrading specifications. Pressure is also affecting the ₹10,000-20,000 smartphone segment. However, this category remains relatively resilient as entry-level models migrate upward, causing its market share to decline only marginally from 47 per cent in Q4CY25 to 46 per cent in Q2CY26.