Pharma body Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) has urged the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to reconsider the curb on entry of medical representatives (MRs) in central government hospitals, citing ‘far-reaching’ implications on public health, innovation and healthcare delivery.

IPA, which represents leading drug firms in the country accounting for 65 per cent of the domestic market, said that the move may lead to job losses in the pharma sector, especially those of MRs.

In its letter dated June 6, IPA said that while they understand and respect the intent to maintain discipline and patient safety in public hospitals, they request to have a “balanced, structured and transparent engagement model” allocating days and time for interaction.

The association has said that a "blanket ban" will impact the growth of the pharmaceutical sector in India. In an order dated May 28, the DGHS had banned MRs from meeting doctors at government hospitals. The order, addressed to central government hospitals, urged the hospitals to strictly stop the entry of medical representatives onto the premises. The order suggests that medical representatives can share updates about new treatments, investigations or medical procedures through email or other online platforms. The DGHS cited concerns about potential disruptions to hospital workflows and patient consultations caused by MRs. Additionally, the ban aims to minimise the risk of doctors being influenced by gifts, samples, or promotional materials from pharmaceutical representatives.

The pharma body said that India has adopted a self-regulatory framework under the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) and the IPA member companies (it has 23 members) adhere to it strictly to ensure ethical and compliant conduct. It further said that MRs play an important role in the healthcare ecosystem. They disseminate information related to products, latest advancement in medicine, share clinical trial data, information of digital health tools, specialised dosage delivery systems, and also act as a “robust feedback loop”, enabling companies to gather real-world data on efficacy, safety and patient outcomes. IPA felt that a ban may lead to gaps in disseminating information, delays in patient access to life-saving and cost-effective treatments, and gaps in physician awareness, particularly in government settings which cater to vulnerable populations.