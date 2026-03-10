Iran war: Govt notifies priority natural gas allocation and supply order

With the ongoing conflict in West Asia disrupting liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and key suppliers invoking the force majeure clause, the government has ordered the diversion of natural gas supplies to priority sectors of the economy.

The move was issued under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, which derives its authority from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 that empowers the Centre to regulate the supply, distribution and trade of petroleum products to ensure equitable distribution.

Under the order, four sectors have been accorded the highest priority and will receive 100 per cent of their average gas consumption over the past six months.

These include domestic piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production including shrinkage requirements, and pipeline compressor fuel and other essential operational requirements. The second priority has been assigned to fertiliser plants, which will receive 70 per cent of their average gas consumption during the past six months, subject to operational availability. The third priority sector includes tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers connected to the national gas grid, which will receive 80 per cent of their past six-month average consumption. The fourth priority category covers industrial and commercial consumers served by city gas distribution (CGD) companies, who will also receive 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption.

To ensure supplies to priority sectors, gas allocation to some industrial users will be curtailed. “The gas required to meet the priorities shall be through full or partial curtailment of gas supplied in the following order of priority: petrochemical facilities not limited to ONGC Petro additions Limited, GAIL Pata Petrochemical Complex, Reliance O2C and other high-pressure high-temperature gas consumers, and power plants as required,” the order said. The order also states that oil refining companies will absorb part of the disruption impact by reducing gas allocation to refineries to about 65 per cent of their past six-month average consumption, subject to operational feasibility.

Under the new arrangement, GAIL (India) will manage gas supply diversions in coordination with the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). GAIL will submit the invoice price of every diverted gas volume to PPAC, which will notify a pooled gas price for the volumes diverted from non-priority sectors to priority sectors. Entities receiving pooled gas must give an undertaking that they accept the notified pooled price and will not subject the force majeure mitigation supply to litigation, the order stated. The government has also directed all companies involved in the production, import, marketing, transportation and distribution of natural gas to comply with the directions, including revising supply schedules and diverting gas where required.