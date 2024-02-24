Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to emerge as north India's major "power hub after the completion of ongoing power projects with a total capacity of 6,000 MW.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office visited the 120-MW Seva-II hydropower project located on Himachal-J&K border near Bani in Kathua district, a part of his Udhampur parliamentary constituency.

Reviewing the status of hydropower projects with NHPC, Director (Finance) R P Goyal and other officials, the minister said at least seven major Hydro power projects have come in the region in a short span ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014.

Talking about the ongoing power projects in Kishtwar, he said the largest capacity project is Pakal Dul with a capacity of 1,000 MW which is expected to be completed by 2025 at an estimated cost of over Rs 8,000 crore.

Another major project is Kiru Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,285.59 crore and the timeline is also 2025, he said.

The Minister said 850 MW Ratle project has been revived as a joint venture between the centre and Union Territory of J&K. In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW, while Dulhasti II Hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW.

He said these projects shall not only augment the power supply position thereby making up for the shortage of power supply in J&K, but the huge investment being made for the construction of these projects is also a boost for the local people.

"Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is all set to emerge north India's major power hub generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects," Singh said.

He said for the first, natural resources like hydropower of Jammu and Kashmir are being utilised under the Modi government so that surplus power from this region can be supplied to other parts of north India.

Singh also discussed upcoming corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for neighbouring Bani and Basohli of Kathua district.