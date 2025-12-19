Jan-Nov box office collection up 18% as audiences return to theatres

Adding to the momentum of 2025, expected to be the highest-ever box office collection, the cumulative box office collection for January-November rose by 18 per cent to Rs 11,657 crore on a year-on-year basis, driven by a wide variety of films bringing audiences back to the silver screen.

In comparison, last year, despite major Diwali releases in November, the cumulative gross box office of the films released in the first 11 months of the year stood at Rs 9,862 crore. Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, led last month’s collection, minting Rs 143 crore. The romantic film was the only film to gross over Rs 100 crore, followed by De De Pyaar De 2 at Rs 85 crore, according to Ormax Media’s monthly report.

“Following the year’s strongest box office month in October, November 2025 has emerged as the second lowest-grossing month of the year, recording domestic gross box office collections of Rs 602 crore, marginally outperforming March 2025 (Rs 580 crore). This total includes projected revenues from titles still in theatres. Hindi films Tere Ishk Mein and De De Pyaar De 2 contributed almost 40 per cent of November’s India box office collections,” the report added. Hollywood’s animated movie, Zootopia 2, came third in November, grossing Rs 30 crore. Similarly, a Malayalam-language mystery thriller film, Eko, collected Rs 30 crore, while the report highlighted that no other film managed to cross the Rs 30 crore mark last month.

“Despite the underwhelming collections in November, big December releases Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash put 2025 firmly on track to emerge as the highest-grossing year of all time at the India box office. The record is currently held by 2023, at Rs 12,226 crore,” the report said. This follows Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar already crossing around Rs 450 crore in net India box office collections in 14 days. After Eko, with a collection of Rs 28 crore, Andhra King Taluka, a Telugu-language action comedy film, became the fifth highest-grossing film for November. Additionally, no movie releases from Movember entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. In October, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 surpassed Chhaava to become India’s top film in terms of box office collections.