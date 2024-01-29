Home / Industry / News / Jio cements market lead, adds 3.45 mn mobile subscribers in Nov: Trai data

Jio cements market lead, adds 3.45 mn mobile subscribers in Nov: Trai data

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:19 PM IST
Reliance Jio moved to a higher gear adding 34.5 lakh mobile subscribers in November, improving on its October gains, as rival Bharti Airtel garnered about 17.5 lakh new wireless users, according to TRAI data released on Monday.

Vodafone Idea, however, slipped further losing 10.7 lakh subscribers in November, the monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. The ailing telco's wireless subscriber base shrank to 22.44 crore in November.

Reliance Jio's addition of 34.47 lakh mobile subscribers pushed up its wireless subscriber tally to 45.58 crore as on November.

Mobile subscribers added by the country's largest telecom services provider Jio in November were higher than its user gains in October (about 31.6 lakh).

After garnering mobile subscriber additions of 17.47 lakh, the subscriber count of Bharti Airtel in the wireless category stood at 37.98 crore.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

