Jio's tariff plan changes may signal imminent price hikes: Analysts

“Alternatively, if the tariff hike is delayed beyond March 2027, the quantum of tariff hike has to be significantly higher than ₹50 per 28-day plan to justify the outgo on the Jio Prime membership,” they added.

Jio’s move comes after No. 2 carrier Bharti Airtel discontinued its ₹299 entry-level plan, among others, that offered 1 GB per day for 28 days last week, amid consistent commentary from management for correction in tariff architecture, where higher data-using customers should pay more. To be sure, Jio discontinued its plan similar to Bharti’s ₹299 plan, priced at ₹249 a month, from online channels almost a year back. The Jio Prime membership enables members to enjoy a price guarantee on eligible plans by locking in today's prices for one year until September 5, 2027, irrespective of any tariff revision Jio makes during this period. However, the subscription fee of ₹300 per year works out to ₹25 per month, thus raising the tariff of the ₹299 plan to effectively ₹324, implying an 8 per cent tariff hike.