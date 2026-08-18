Realty, PE players commit ₹13K cr for senior living homes as demand rises

Real estate developers and investors have committed investments of more than Rs 13,000 crore since January last year to build senior living homes, according to Colliers.

These investments will materialise during the next 3-4 years.

Real estate consultant Colliers India mentioned that the senior living segment is likely to see significant supply addition of close to 75,000 units over the next few years supported by strong capital commitments from leading real estate developers, senior living operators and investors alike.

"Over Rs 13,000 crore of investments have been announced since 2025 and are likely to be deployed towards development of senior living projects over the next 3-4 years," it said.

The senior living segment is witnessing rising traction in strategic partnerships with healthcare service providers. Select institutional investors are increasingly forming joint venture platforms with real estate developers to build homes for senior citizens. "India's senior living market is entering a period of accelerated growth, driven by strong demographic shifts and evolving socio-economic dynamics. With a rapidly expanding elderly population and rising demand for professionally managed senior housing and care solutions, the market presents significant long-term growth opportunities," said Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Colliers India. Besides major cities, the consultant said that senior living segment is gradually expanding into Tier II & III markets. Cities such as Coimbatore, Puducherry, Dehradun, Vadodara along with spiritual hubs like Tirupati, Vrindavan and Ayodhya are emerging as attractive destinations for senior housing.