Kashmir's handicraft and handloom exports stood at Rs 2,567 crore

Kashmir exported its famed handicraft and handloom products worth Rs 2,567 crore in over last two fiscal years, officials said on Sunday.

This export figure is expected to touch Rs 3,000 crore by the end of this fiscal year (March 2025).

"The world-famous handicraft and handloom products worth Rs 2,567 crore have been exported from Kashmir valley in the last two financial years and the first three quarters of the current fiscal(2024-25)," an official said.

However, the exports in the current financial year have been hit by global conflicts.

As per the figures available with Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, while Kani and Sozni shawls exports stood at Rs 1,105 crore, hand-knotted carpet shipments were worth Rs 728 crore in the last three years.

The other products exported include crewel, papier mache, chain stitch and wood carving.

The officials said the department would facilitate the export of hand-made Kashmir products for which a subsidy scheme is available, giving an incentive of 10 per cent of the total volume of handloom/ handicraft export products to any country with maximum reimbursement up to Rs 5 crore in favour of the eligible exporters registered with the department.

Highlighting the government's strategy for the welfare of the artisan community in the valley, they said the department has a well-established 'Design Studio' in the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology and unique prototypes conceived by the School of Designs and Craft Development Institute.

"The artisans can access these contemporary designs and packaging models to add value to their products in niche high-end markets," an official said.

For the welfare of the artisans, the department has several flagship schemes in operation including Credit Card Scheme, Mudra, Financial Assistance Scheme for Cooperatives, Karkhandar Scheme and Education Scholarship for the children of craftsmen.

Under the National Wool Policy, the department has selected 100 weaver beneficiaries for distribution of free modified modern steel carpet looms in Kashmir at a total cost of Rs 43.70 lakh and the department will pitch for another 250 improvised looms for distribution in the next financial year.

Emphasizing the department's focus on testing and QR coding of GI- registered craft products to weed out sale of counterfeit products, the officials said the department has augmented manpower and equipment at its premier Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) and IICT lab for carpets.

"The waitlist of six craft products including Sozni, Kani, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Papier Mache and Kashmir Pashmina at PTQCC has come down from 1,700 on February 5 to 671 as on February 21, after strengthening of manpower," an official said.

The lab will be further strengthened after more staff undergoes necessary training at the Wool Research Association, Thane.

The officials said the proposal for additional equipment including Scanning Electron Microscope and a Digital Microscope have been submitted in the Union Ministry of Textiles, which shall further enhance the speed of testing and certification in PTQCC.

Laying stress upon the promotion of training of female artisans, the officials said as many as 17,182 women have been trained in various crafts at 432 Elementary and Advanced Training Centres of the department in the last four years.

"Stipend to the tune of Rs 36.27 crore has also been disbursed amongst these trainees," an official said.