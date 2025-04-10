KFC's fried chicken toothpaste sells out after April Fool's day launch

What started as an April Fool’s Day surprise has turned into a marketing hit — KFC’s fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste and toothbrush are already sold out.

KFC announced the unusual product on April 1, leading many people to believe it was just a joke. However, the fast food chain clarified that the partnership with oral care brand Hismile was real.

‘’Not a prank. It is here. And it’s Finger Lickin’ Good," KFC wrote on Instagram.

KFC’s fried chicken-flavoured toothpaste

According to Hismile’s website, ‘’This toothpaste is like biting into a crispy, hot, juicy piece of KFC Original Recipe Chicken. Bring the unmistakable taste of crispy, golden perfection straight to your toothbrush for a full-on flavour takeover."

The toothpaste was priced at $13, and the matching toothbrush at $59 — both have now sold out, leaving many fans disappointed.

KFC is known for its bold marketing ideas. In 2009, a man dressed as Colonel Sanders even got into the United Nations and met a former president of the General Assembly.

However, experts warn that while fried chicken toothpaste may be fun, it doesn’t contain fluoride — the key ingredient to keep teeth strong and healthy.

Fried chicken toothpaste leaves netizens confused

Some Instagram users were confused and upset, thinking it was all fake. One user commented, "Awh man I wish this was real." Another simply wrote, "Why?"

Another pointed out, "Burger King already made this joke once."

To clear the air, KFC replied, "It’s real we promise, visit the link in our caption "

Other users expressed curiosity, asking where they could purchase the product and if the product was available in countries outside the United States.

KFC in India

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is a popular global fast-food chain. It opened its first outlet in India in 1995 and now has over 600 restaurants in more than 150 cities.

KFC has changed its menu to match Indian tastes by adding spicy items, vegetarian options like the Veg Zinger and Paneer Zinger, and rice bowls. It also uses eggless mayonnaise to suit local food habits. The brand is well known for its crispy chicken and continues to grow fast in both big cities and smaller towns.

KFC India is run by franchise partners like Sapphire Foods and Devyani International. These companies handle daily operations and new store openings. KFC also focuses on online orders, home delivery, and digital services through apps and self-service kiosks.