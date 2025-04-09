Home / Industry / News / More than 57% of gig workers undergo stress during instant deliveries

More than 57% of gig workers undergo stress during instant deliveries

Around 56.5 per cent of gig workers believe that 60-minute deliveries allow them to earn more profit while completing more orders without the pressure of constant urgency

The report surveyed 10,900 delivery workers across 20 cities in the country to gauge the impact of 15-minute vs 60-minute deliveries on gig workers.
As the demand for convenience grows, companies are racing fast to seamlessly ensure the doorstep delivery of everything from groceries to electronics. However, the gig workers who form the backbone of the growing quick commerce (q-com) industry are caught between speed and safety.
 
According to a recent survey conducted by Borzo, an intra-city delivery service, a majority of about 34.1 per cent of delivery workers find 15-minute deliveries more physically demanding compared to other timelines of deliveries. Similarly, 57.3 per cent of riders said they undergo stress when delivering within a 15-minute timeframe.
 
In terms of drivers’ safety, the majority of riders (80.6 per cent) said that a 60-minute delivery timeframe promotes safer driving compared to instant deliveries. In addition, around 19.5 per cent of delivery workers find it challenging to ride at higher speeds to meet tight deadlines.
 
Around 56.5 per cent of gig workers believe that 60-minute deliveries allow them to earn more profit while completing more orders without the pressure of constant urgency. In contrast, 43.5 per cent feel that 15-minute deliveries offer the best opportunity to maximise their earnings.
 
Alina Kisina, the chief executive officer of Borzo, said, “While q-com and ultra-fast deliveries have undoubtedly added convenience for consumers, the growing pressure on the supply chain calls for deeper reflection. As the q-com sector continues to expand, it’s essential that platforms prioritise workers. Ultimately, it’s about finding the right balance between delivering quickly and ensuring riders can perform their jobs safely and efficiently.”
 
In India, the gig economy is expected to grow to 23.5 million workers by 2029–2030, according to a report by government think tank NITI Aayog. 

RACE AGAINST TIME

 

Gig delivery workers on 15-minute deliveries

 

34.1% find instant deliveries physically demanding

 

57.3% undergo stress during fast deliveries

 

19.5% face challenges riding at higher speeds

 

43.5% say instant deliveries maximise earnings

 

Source: Borzo survey

