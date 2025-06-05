Tech firms must embrace AI fast or risk falling behind: KPMG report

AI opportunities remain untapped
India’s tech sector ready to leap
What should tech leaders do?
- Develop a clear AI strategy with a solid business case and roadmap that can evolve as technology and markets change.
- Build trust in AI by using ethical frameworks, transparency tools, and systems that explain how decisions are made.
- Make products smarter by designing them with AI from the start and constantly improving them based on user feedback.
- Upgrade tech infrastructure, especially with intelligent cloud services and edge computing that bring data closer to where AI models run.
- Embed AI in day-to-day operations and encourage teams and customers to adopt and work with AI solutions.
Grow with AI: Enable, embed, evolve
GenAI: Top use cases for tech firms
- Performance optimisation
- Customer relationship management
- Code generation
- Operations execution
- Supply chain resource allocation
- Data governance
- Intelligent analytics
- Quality assurance
- Digital assistants and workflow automation
