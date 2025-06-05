Home / Industry / News / Domestic stainless steel use grows 84% in 5 yrs to 4.8 MT in FY25: ISSDA

Domestic stainless steel use grows 84% in 5 yrs to 4.8 MT in FY25: ISSDA

As per the data, in FY 2020-21 the consumption of stainless steel in India was at 2.61 million tonnes. It rose to 3.46 million tonnes (a rise of 33 per cent (y-o-y) in FY 2021-22

steel pipe, oil, indian oil, lng export, liquified gas
The demand grew to 3.94 million tonnes in 2022-23 (14 per cent rise y-o-y) and touched 4.49 million tonnes mark in 2023-24 | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic stainless steel consumption has registered a growth of 84 per cent over the last five years to reach 4.80 million tonnes in FY 2024-25, industry body Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has said.

The demand has been driven by sectors like infrastructure, railways, airports, metros among others, ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti said in a presentation at the ongoing Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE) 2025.

As per the data, in FY 2020-21 the consumption of stainless steel in India was at 2.61 million tonnes. It rose to 3.46 million tonnes (a rise of 33 per cent (y-o-y) in FY 2021-22.

The demand grew to 3.94 million tonnes in 2022-23 (14 per cent rise y-o-y) and touched 4.49 million tonnes mark in 2023-24 (14 per cent y-o-y) before reaching 4.80 million tonnes in the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"The demand has been mainly on the back of strong growth in consumption from sectors such as building and construction, infrastructure projects, structural and rebar, process industry, railways and transports," Krishnamurti said.

The per capita steel consumption has grown 36 per cent in the last five fiscal years from 2.5 kg in FY21 to 3.4 kg in FY25, he said.

He further said that the demand for stainless steel will grow to 6.8 million tonnes by FY30, while per capita consumption is expected to be in the range of 4.5-5.5. kg by FY30.

Sharing his outlook for the sector, Krishnamurti said the regular demand, there are some new areas like green hydrogen, bio fuels and renewable energy, urban infra and smart cities and tunnels.

Around 10,000 industry leaders, policy makers and experts from India and abroad, as well as government representatives, are attending the three-day event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India coal-fired power output falls at fastest pace in five years in May

India's IT giants can't afford to sit out the AI race, says senior official

After a dull 2024, pay bump at top campuses for MBA, BTech graduates

India doubles down on AI with Rs 10,000 crore fund, 50,000 GPU ambition

Shanti Ekambaram tops Hurun India 2025 list of women professionals

Topics :stainless steel industryStainless steelDomestic stainless steel industrySteel producers

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story