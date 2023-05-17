Home / Industry / News / L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

The project encompasses the construction of core and shell works for five towers, spanning ground, five podiums, 54 floors, and associated parking areas

BS Web Team New Delhi
L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's buildings & factories business has recently been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the company said in a BSE filing.
The company has secured an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai.

The project encompasses the construction of core and shell works for five towers, spanning ground, five podiums, 54 floors, and associated parking areas, all to be completed within strict timelines.
Additionally, B&F Fast, a vertical of the company, has obtained a contract to build commercial office space in Bengaluru, covering an approximate built-up area of 1.6 million sq. ft.

The scope of work involves civil works for the composite structure, warm shell finishes, and the construction of 3B+G+15 floors. The project is scheduled to be accomplished within 18 months.
This comes after the company secured a repeat order from the Drinking Water & Sanitation Department, Government of Jharkhand to execute a Raw Water Transport System in March, a turnkey EPC order to establish a 112.5 MW Solar Power Plant in south-western part of West Bengal in January and order from an automobile company to construct a manufacturing facility in Haryana in October 2022.

 

Also Read

Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

As China cases surge, India must keep an eye on raw material supplies

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

Tesla may be revving up interest in India, again; executives to visit India

ZestMoney sets up new leadership team, a day after founders resign

Topics :BS Web ReportsL&T ConstructionEPC Constructions

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story