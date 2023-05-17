L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India



The company has secured an order from a developer to construct residential towers in Thane, Mumbai. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's buildings & factories business has recently been awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, the company said in a BSE filing.



Additionally, B&F Fast, a vertical of the company, has obtained a contract to build commercial office space in Bengaluru, covering an approximate built-up area of 1.6 million sq. ft. The project encompasses the construction of core and shell works for five towers, spanning ground, five podiums, 54 floors, and associated parking areas, all to be completed within strict timelines.