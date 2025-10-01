Labour union writes to Maharashtra CM on TCS layoffs, company denies claims

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday rejected a group’s allegation that India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider is forcing resignations and terminating jobs in the name of “restructuring”.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which represents IT workers, wrote an email to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about layoffs at TCS’s offices in Pune.

“We write to you with deep anguish and an urgent appeal for your intervention in the ongoing crisis at Tata Consultancy Services in Maharashtra, particularly in its Pune offices,” said NITES, claiming that 2,500 employees were forced to resign or were abruptly removed in recent weeks.