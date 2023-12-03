Reliance, L&T, Adani, JSW vie for first green H2 and electrolyser tender

For the Centre’s first tender on green hydrogen and electrolyser manufacturing, around a dozen companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Adani New Energy, and JSW Energy, have shown interest.

The tenders were floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under the flagship Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, aimed at setting up green hydrogen and electrolysers (the key component to produce hydrogen).

The tender for producing green hydrogen received technical bids from 10 companies, including RIL, state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals, Torrent Power, Greenko ZeroC, JSW Neo Energy, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, etc. These companies have submitted the amount of green hydrogen that they aim to manufacture from their facilities. In the second round of the tender, these bidders will submit the amount of incentive they would require from the Centre allocated to the SIGHT programme.



The other tender, which is for supporting the manufacturing of electrolysers, has received technical bids from eight players, including RIL, L&T Electrolysers, Adani New Industries, Matrix Gas & Renewables (promoted by Gensol), and Nutech Contracts, among others. These companies have submitted the capacity for green energy generation in this bidding round. In the second round, they will submit the financial incentive required from the government.

Most of the companies participating in the SECI tenders have already chalked out plans for the green hydrogen business and would use this tender as an initial plank. The focus for many remains on building the backward and forward supply chains around green hydrogen.



Adani Enterprises, for instance, has started producing solar modules, which is part of its larger green hydrogen value chain plans, including an electrolyser manufacturing unit.

For JSW Energy, the green hydrogen plans are to meet its group company JSW Steel’s green energy requirements. Adani has also expressed plans to blend green hydrogen as part of its city-gas distribution supply at a later stage and also use green ammonia to partially power its Mundra power plant.

Manufacturing major L&T is approaching green hydrogen with a two-pronged approach — going solo on plans to manufacture electrolysers from its Hazira unit and partnering Indian Oil Corporation and ReNew to manufacture green hydrogen.



Oil-to-telecommunications conglomerate RIL has plans for both electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen production. In its 2022-23 annual report, the company stated, “After proving cost and performance targets, the company aims to progressively commence the transition from grey to green hydrogen by 2025.”

Several companies have publicly announced their hydrogen manufacturing plans as well. State-owned oil refining companies lead the pack with 30.8 KTA (thousand tonnes per annum) of green hydrogen production planned.

Electrolyser manufacturing, however, remains nascent in the country, with most of the hydrogen makers depending on imports for sourcing electrolysers.

An electrolyser is a key component in hydrogen manufacturing used to split the water molecule and produce hydrogen. In green hydrogen, the energy used is from a renewable energy source, such as solar or wind power.



The SIGHT programme is one of the four components under the National Green Hydrogen Mission announced earlier this year. The first phase of the mission will see the setting up of 1.5 gigawatt (Gw) of electrolyser manufacturing, with 0.3 Gw (300 megawatt) of indigenous capacity, the government said in June.

The bids in the first tranche have been called for 1.5 Gw of electrolyser manufacturing and will follow the bucket-fill method. Of this, 1.2 Gw can employ any global technology; the balance is indigenous. The base incentive will start from ~4,440 per kilowatt and gradually decrease every year. The incentive period will be five years.