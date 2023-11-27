IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Batting & Fielding Stats YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S CT Career 16 7 452 100* 50.2 160.3 1 2 40 22 5 2023 16 7 452 100* 50.2 160.3 1 2 40 22 5 Bowling YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W Career 16 228 361 6 2-41 60.17 9.5 38 0 0 2023 16 228 361 6 2-41 60.17 9.5 38 0 0

Amid high drama, Mumbai Indians (MI) announced on Monday (November 27) that Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the IPL 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.Neither Mumbai nor Bangalore announced the trade of the Australian all-rounder until the last date for the released and retention list on November 26.For attaining Green's services, RCB paid Rs 17.5 crore to Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the auction, Bangalore have Rs 23.25 crore in their kitty. They have to buy quite a few bowlers in the IPL 2024 as they released the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga, among others. However, they have retained their core in the bowling department, such as Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley.Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (traded in), Cameron Green (traded in), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar.Wanindu Hasarangha, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar JhadavRs 23.25 crore

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel