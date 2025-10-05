Litigation on the rise as IT services shift to IP-led business models

Legal disputes in the information technology (IT) services industry are on the rise as firms increasingly move towards platform-based and intellectual property (IP)-driven business models. The latest to face such a case is Mumbai-headquartered Hexaware Technologies.

US-based firm Natsoft and its subsidiary Updraft have sued the IT services company in the United States for $500 million over alleged patent infringement.

In its filing, Natsoft said Hexaware misused confidential information and technology shared during their partnership to build competing platforms.

Hexaware in a regulatory filing said: "As per the information available on website of United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, we note that a compliant has been filed by Natsoft Corporation and Updraft LLC (“Plaintiffs”) against the Company and its material subsidiary “Hexaware Technologies Inc” in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division alleging infringement of certain patents and breach of contract. At present, the Company has not received any notice or formal communication from the US court or from the Plaintiffs in relation to the aforesaid proceedings."

This is not the first instance of an IP infringement case involving an Indian IT services firm. The country’s largest services provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was sued by Epic Systems Corporation in 2014 for allegedly stealing intellectual property. The case was filed against TCS and Tata America International Corporation. The initial damages claimed were $940 million; however, in 2023, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld punitive damages of $140 million against TCS. More recently, India’s second-largest IT services firm has been engaged in a court battle with Cognizant over the alleged theft of trade secrets. While Infosys filed a counterclaim, the court has directed both companies to settle their differences.

Analysts say such cases will only become more frequent in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). “AI is causing all tech services firms to offer IP as part of their offerings and, hence, litigation between software firms and tech services will increase. This will also mean more tech services firms suing other tech services firms,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman, Everest Group. Bendor-Samuel added that the trend is real and will intensify as IT and tech services firms incorporate software and AI products into their portfolios. Jaspreet Singh, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer – Consulting, Grant Thornton Bharat, explained that patent litigation was traditionally concentrated among product-based tech giants, particularly in hardware, mobile and semiconductor sectors. However, 2025 has seen a sharp rise in lawsuits targeting IT services and consulting firms, which now increasingly offer proprietary digital platforms and cloud-based solutions.