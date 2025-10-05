Genomic testing gets affordable, drives expansion beyond metro cities

Genomic testing, once considered an expensive and niche service, is rapidly becoming more affordable and accessible across India.

Prices of routine tests such as BRCA1/2 for cancer risk assessment and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) have fallen by 30–40 per cent in recent years, now ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. Even advanced procedures such as whole exome sequencing, earlier priced at around Rs 25,000, are now available at about Rs 18,000. The cost of whole genome sequencing, currently about Rs 60,000, is expected to drop below Rs 20,000 in the next three years.

This sharp decline in costs is being driven by technological advances, high-throughput platforms, rising test volumes, and the entry of local players. Hospitals and diagnostic chains are rapidly expanding capacity, moving beyond metros into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while investing in bioinformatics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve turnaround times and interpretation.

Apollo Hospitals , which has already conducted more than 11,000 genomic consultations, operates genomics institutes in 12 cities and is expanding to five more, including Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. “Reaching over 11,000 genomic consultations underscores the impact of integrating genetic insights into mainstream care. We are committed to making genomic testing accessible and integral to standard healthcare,” said Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals. Diagnostic majors are also scaling up. Agilus Diagnostics reports that genomics now contributes 5–7 per cent of its total revenue, up from under 2 per cent three years ago. Redcliffe Labs estimates genomics contributes 30–40 per cent of its revenue, with demand from smaller cities rising sharply. Metropolis Healthcare has seen over 50 per cent growth since entering the segment three years ago, while Dr Lal PathLabs has expanded its portfolio to more than 500 genomic tests through its Genevolve division.

According to industry estimates, India’s genomic diagnostics market was valued at $550 million in 2024 and is projected to nearly triple to $1.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent. The surge is being driven by greater physician adoption, falling test prices, and a shift in consumer behaviour towards preventive and personalised healthcare. Industry experts identify cancer and reproductive health as the main demand drivers. Redcliffe Labs said demand for genomic testing has risen sharply over the past five years, particularly in oncology, rare diseases and reproductive health, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Lucknow, Bhubaneswar and Coimbatore now actively adopting these tests.