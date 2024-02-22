Local suppliers, MNCs voice concerns over DPIIT's Make in India push

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed to raise the minimum local content under public procurement order in government contracts. But several local suppliers and multinational companies (MNCs) are saying such a steep target is not attainable.



Class-I suppliers, whose goods, services or works offered for procurement has local content equal to or more than 50 per cent may see it hiked to 70 per cent, while it may go up to 50 per cent from 20 per cent for Class-II suppliers.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Local manufacturers say the move to hike localisation will benefit foreign companies. As the specialised components are not manufactured in India, domestic players will be ineligible under the scheme. The component can then be procured only through imports from foreign companies.

