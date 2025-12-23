Lower home loan rates improve affordability in 7 of 8 cities: Knight Frank

Pointers
- Homebuyer affordability improved in seven of eight major cities in 2025 due to lower interest rates.
- Ahmedabad is the most affordable market at 18 per cent, followed by Pune and Kolkata at 22 per cent.
- Mumbai’s Emi-to-income ratio fell to 47 per cent, breaching the 50 per cent threshold for the first time.
- NCR was the only market to see a marginal decline in affordability due to premium-led price rises.
- Affordability improved steadily between 2010 and 2021 on falling rates.
- The Reserve Bank of India’s 250 bps rate hikes in 2022 temporarily weakened affordability.
- Rate stability since February 2023 aided recovery.
- A 125 bps repo rate cut since February 2025 further boosted affordability.
- Knight Frank expects supportive affordability to continue into 2026.
