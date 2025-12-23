India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

India reclaimed third place in the global wind market in 2025 after four years, recording its highest ever capacity additions. Now the country is only behind China and the US, according to a report by BloombergNEF (BNEF).

India is forecast to add 6.2 gigawatt (Gw) of wind projects this year, placing the country close to the US, the second-largest market, the report said. India has added 5.8 Gw of new wind capacity till November 2025, which is higher than the 2017 annual record of 4.2 Gw.

“The surge in annual wind additions will help India overtake Brazil and Germany, both of which were ranked higher in the past three years. India climbs back to third for the first time in half a decade, or since 2019. The country ranked fifth consistently for four years through 2024 on account of a gradual increase in annual wind additions since 2020 (when the country fell below the fifth rank),” the BNEF report said.

India’s wind sector is reviving on the back of complex auctions, which combine multiple power generation sources and battery energy storage technologies. Complex auctions focus on firmer and more reliable delivery of clean electricity, pushing developers to oversize the project beyond the contracted capacity. India’s auctioning agencies awarded 60 Gw of clean power generation capacity in 2024, out of which two-thirds was for complex projects. Given the often oversizing of projects and use of multiple power generation sources, these auctions would help India add over 30 Gw of wind capacity through the end of this decade, the report said.

Another reason for the surge in capacity addition was a spillover of projects that were expected to be commissioned in 2024 but were delayed by the absence of grid connectivity. Some of the grid expansion projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka were commissioned toward the end of 2024 and more were added early this year. “Grid access has historically been a bottleneck for renewable project developers as expansion of the transmission network has a longer gestation period compared to that required to construct a solar or a wind asset,” the report said. The soaring domestic wind market has led to significant increase in turbine order volumes, which rose 60 per cent to 8 Gw in 2024 from the previous year, while orders secured by turbine makers reached 7 Gw till December 1, 2025. Suzlon secured half of all turbine orders placed in the country in the last two years.