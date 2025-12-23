Home / Industry / News / India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

India reclaims third place in global wind market in 2025: BNEF report data

BloombergNEF says India is set to add 6.2 GW of wind projects in 2025, helping it reclaim third place globally and narrowing the gap with the US in second place

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
premium
India’s wind sector is reviving on the back of complex auctions, which combine multiple power generation sources and battery energy storage technologies. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shubhangi Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India reclaimed third place in the global wind market in 2025 after four years, recording its highest ever capacity additions. Now the country is only behind China and the US, according to a report by BloombergNEF (BNEF).
 
India is forecast to add 6.2 gigawatt (Gw) of wind projects this year, placing the country close to the US, the second-largest market, the report said. India has added 5.8 Gw of new wind capacity till November 2025, which is higher than the 2017 annual record of 4.2 Gw.
 
“The surge in annual wind additions will help India overtake Brazil and Germany, both of which were ranked higher in the past three years. India climbs back to third for the first time in half a decade, or since 2019. The country ranked fifth consistently for four years through 2024 on account of a gradual increase in annual wind additions since 2020 (when the country fell below the fifth rank),” the BNEF report said.
 
India’s wind sector is reviving on the back of complex auctions, which combine multiple power generation sources and battery energy storage technologies.
 
Complex auctions focus on firmer and more reliable delivery of clean electricity, pushing developers to oversize the project beyond the contracted capacity. India’s auctioning agencies awarded 60 Gw of clean power generation capacity in 2024, out of which two-thirds was for complex projects.
 
Given the often oversizing of projects and use of multiple power generation sources, these auctions would help India add over 30 Gw of wind capacity through the end of this decade, the report said.
 
Another reason for the surge in capacity addition was a spillover of projects that were expected to be commissioned in 2024 but were delayed by the absence of grid connectivity. Some of the grid expansion projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka were commissioned toward the end of 2024 and more were added early this year.
 
“Grid access has historically been a bottleneck for renewable project developers as expansion of the transmission network has a longer gestation period compared to that required to construct a solar or a wind asset,” the report said.
 
The soaring domestic wind market has led to significant increase in turbine order volumes, which rose 60 per cent to 8 Gw in 2024 from the previous year, while orders secured by turbine makers reached 7 Gw till December 1, 2025. Suzlon secured half of all turbine orders placed in the country in the last two years.
 
India’s surging wind capacity additions are also reflected in fleet expansions of large renewable project developers. JSW Energy’s wind portfolio rose by 1.2 Gw in 2025, and Adani Green Energy added 0.8 Gw till November this year, almost double the firm’s 2024 full-year additions.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat eases liquor rules in GIFT City to boost hospitality, global appeal

Workers' unions to go on strike in Feb over new labour codes, SHANTI Bill

Discussions on labelling AI content over, rules to follow soon: IT secy

Delhi amends excise rules, raises sacramental wine limit ahead of Christmas

Retail space leasing in India's top 8 cities rises 15% this year: C&W

Topics :Industry Newsenergy sectorWind energy

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story