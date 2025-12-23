Gujarat eases liquor rules in GIFT City to boost hospitality, global appeal

As Gujarat positions GIFT City as India’s global financial hub, the state government has further eased liquor consumption rules within the enclave, signalling a pragmatic shift aimed at attracting multinational firms and investments, and ensuring hospitality growth.

The latest move removes one of the key friction points for visitors, temporary liquor permits, while allowing licensed hotels and restaurants operational flexibility. Industry stakeholders see the changes as part of a broader effort to align GIFT City’s social and business environment with international expectations.

Iyer further noted that India is today the world's fastest growing major economy. “We need pro-investment and pro-industry steps which are progressive and appealing to the whole world. Regressive steps such as prohibition creates more problems than solving them and have no place in a modern, progressive economy.” Anant S Iyer, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said the relaxation would help attract global companies and professionals. “When we talk about India integrating into a global village, we need to provide world-class infrastructure and services. Progressive steps like these make that possible,” he said, adding that the move would boost investments, job creation, hospitality, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) activity, and tax revenues for the state.

Sanjit Padhi, chief executive officer of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said the reform was a timely step that brings the operating environment closer to global standards. “From an industry perspective, these changes improve ease of doing business, allowing legitimate players to operate more efficiently while contributing to economic growth and formal state revenues,” he said. Padhi further added that the measures are expected to encourage investment and strengthen the hospitality and services ecosystem. “A regulated and transparent framework supports tourism, employment and sustained revenue generation, while enhancing India’s competitiveness for global businesses." According to him, the policy also sends a strong signal of the state’s openness, which is critical for long-term planning and sustainable growth.

In a recent notification issued by the home department, the Gujarat government amended earlier orders under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, 1949, expanding exemptions, simplifying permit procedures, and significantly widening access to licensed liquor facilities in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The changes build on relaxations first introduced in December 2023, and subsequently modified in April 2025. Under the revised framework, individuals working in or visiting GIFT City are exempted from several provisions of the Prohibition Act, while holders of F.L. III licences, issued to hotels and restaurants, are exempted from multiple provisions of both the Act and the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, 1953.

Most notably, “external persons” — individuals from outside Gujarat or foreign nationals — can now consume liquor at designated hotels and restaurants within GIFT City simply by producing a valid photo identity card. This dispenses with the earlier requirement of obtaining temporary permits, which was widely viewed as cumbersome for business visitors. Instead of being confined to a designated “wine and dine” zone, liquor can now be served and consumed in restaurants, lawns, poolside areas, terraces, food and beverage zones, and hotel rooms. Liquor for rooms must be ordered from F.L. III licence holders. Employees working in GIFT City continue to require a Liquor Access Permit, issued after verification by an authorised official. Such employees can host up to 25 visitors, who may be issued temporary permits within GIFT City itself, provided the employee accompanies them. All consumers must be 21 years or older.

Licensed hotels and restaurants are permitted to serve alcohol anywhere within their premises, subject to strict compliance and record-keeping. Unconsumed liquor must be destroyed, and violations can lead to suspension or cancellation of licences. The licence fee remains ₹1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹2 lakh. Importantly, Gujarat’s liquor prohibition law remains unchanged outside GIFT City, underscoring the state’s “dry” status. Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India, termed the policy as an acknowledgment of alcohol’s role in social and business engagement. “Banning alcohol outright punishes responsible consumers and drives the trade underground,” he said, arguing that prohibition narratives have lost relevance in modern economies. He expressed hope that similar exemptions could eventually be extended elsewhere in Gujarat, beyond the finance city.