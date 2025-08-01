Home / Industry / News / Lucknow property prices surge up to 25% as revised circle rates kick in

Lucknow property prices surge up to 25% as revised circle rates kick in

Under the latest rate revision that has come after 10 years, circle rates have been increased in the range of 15-25 per cent, depending on the area and the type of the property

Real Estate, capital market
The rates have been revised on three parameters. | File Image
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Property prices in Lucknow will see an increase of up to 25 per cent from Friday with the implementation of revised circle rates -- the minimum cost of a property to determine the stamp duty charges.

Under the latest rate revision that has come after 10 years, circle rates have been increased in the range of 15-25 per cent, depending on the area and the type of the property.

Circle rates in Lucknow were last revised in 2015, Assistant Inspector General of Stamps Ramesh Chand said.

"The price of agricultural land has increased by 15 per cent, while the prices of land meant for housing (non-agriculture) have seen a rise of 20 per cent to 25 per cent," Chand told PTI.

He further said the rates have been revised as per the potential of the particular area. As far as the quantum of percentage increase is concerned in this year's revision, it is almost the same as that of 2015, Chand said.

The rates have been revised on three parameters.

The first category is non-agriculture land located along roads that are less than 9 metres in width. Other properties have been classified as 'ordinary' and 'premium'.

Flats or apartment complexes that house any two facilities out of swimming pool, club, gym and segment road are counted in the premium category, and the construction cost will also be applicable likewise. "The flats which do not have these facilities will come under the ordinary category," Chand explained.

Premium category properties in Ashok Marg saw a revision of 25 per cent (from Rs 26,000 per sq m to Rs 32,500 per sq m), while the ordinary category property rates have been revised from Rs 24,000 per sq m to Rs 30,000 per sq m.

Land under non-agriculture category located along roads with less than 9 metres of width in Ashok Marg will now be priced 10 per cent higher from Rs 30,500 per sq m to Rs 33,500 per sq m.

Rates in Gulistan Colony have been increased by 29 per cent for both premium as well as ordinary categories.

Indiranagar Sector-1 properties have witnessed an increase of 31 per cent in the circle rates, while those at AP Sen Road and Clay Square areas saw a hike of 29 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Retail real estate sees higher leasing in H1 2025, driven by stable demand

Indian fuel exports to US escape Trump's tariff net, no Russian penalty yet

India's stranded renewable projects surge past 50 GW amid delays: Report

Premium

For India's IT cos, growth in Europe may only be a temporary relief

SC withdraws Bhushan Power liquidation order, review hearing on Aug 7

Topics :LucknowLucknow Metro Real Estate Property rate

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story