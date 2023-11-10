Home / Industry / News / Lupin ties up with Amman Pharma for commercialisation of biosimilar product

Lupin ties up with Amman Pharma for commercialisation of biosimilar product

Shares of the company on Friday ended 2.04 per cent down at Rs 1,180.20 apiece on the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has tied up with Amman Pharma to market a biosimilar product in the Middle East region.

The company has inked a licensing pact for the commercialisation and marketing of Ranibizumab, a biosimilar of Lucentis, in various countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq and Lebanon.

Ranibizumab is indicated for the treatment of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and diabetic macular edema, among others.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

